2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $379,000

Incredible opportunity to own a newly renovated spacious brick RANCH villa in the desirable Woodfield subdivision! Prime lot offering a private fenced yard backing to wooded common ground. Kitchen has been completely remolded; a large square island w/ seating, white custom cabinets, granite & quartz countertops & SS appliances. Large dining room & vaulted living room w/ gas fireplace, rare solid oak parquet & brick flooring open to a beautifully landscaped patio providing privacy and serenity. Updated modern solar lighting. Spacious master bedroom suite has his and her closets and an amazing updated (2019) master bath w/ new cabinetry & large custom tile shower. A second good sized bedroom, remodeled guest bathroom & laundry showcase the main floor living. HVAC (2018), patio doors (2017) & a huge basement. New subdivision streets with no special assessment or increase to already LOW HOA dues. Neighborhood offers a park like setting w/pool, tennis/pickleball courts, and clubhouse.