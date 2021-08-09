 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $400,000

Incredible opportunity to own a newly renovated spacious brick RANCH villa in the desirable Woodfield subdivision! Prime lot offering a private fenced yard backing to wooded common ground. Beautiful foyer leads to a completely remodeled kitchen & breakfast room complete w/ a large square island w/ seating, white custom cabinets, granite & quartz countertops, SS appliances, & trendy backsplash. Large dining room & vaulted living room w/ gas fireplace open to a beautifully landscaped patio providing privacy and serenity. The spacious master bedroom suite has his and her closets and an amazing updated (2019) master bath w/ new cabinetry & large custom tile shower. A second good sized bedroom, remodeled guest bathroom & laundry showcase the main floor living. HVAC (2018), patio doors (2017) & a huge basement. New subdivision streets with no special assessment or increase to already LOW HOA dues. Neighborhood offers a park like setting w/pool, tennis/pickleball courts, and clubhouse.

