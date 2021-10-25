Extremely updated 1.5 sty home has a main floor Master BR Suite w/view of the pond. Spacious vaulted Great Rm w/ gas FP & Built in Bookcases. Formal D/R, 3 New Sliding Glass Doors in L/R, DR & Kit. for easy access to Pvt. Oversized New Brick Paver & Aggregate Patio. Updated Kit has new granite counters., & sink, rough stone backsplash, center island, custom lighting & ceiling fan, new smooth cooktop & exhaust hood, new SS appliances & expanded breakfast room w/2 new skylights. Upper level. boasts a BR w/ a large w/in closet, a full bath, loft, & large w/in closet. Nicely fin LL Rec Room & Craft Rm. Villa features too much to list. All new windows + 3 new sliding glass doors, wood shutters, HVAC w/humidifier, new roof, new garage doors, new MBR shower, new expanded deck, new front door & storm door, LL lighting, new sump pump, new FP mantle, new kit. granite cntrs. Recently tuckpointed FP, 2 new skylights, all new custom lighting. This condo is a must see if you want carefree living
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $430,000
