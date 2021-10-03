2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $525,000

Experience peace & tranquility in this gated parklike neighborhood. Enjoy easy living in this lovely 2 bedroom/2.5 bath villa w/massive great room w/coffered ceilings & gas FP w/marble surround. Relax in your spacious den w/access to a private courtyard, built-in unit featuring TV, icemaker, wet bar & plenty of storage & entertain in your formal dining room. The chef's kitchen boasts tile flooring, granite countertops w/garden window, center island w/Dacor gas cooktop, 2 ovens, Subzero fridge, pantry & more! Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunny breakfast room adjacent to courtyard. Large laundry rm w/built-in cabinetry/sink & 1/2 bath. The large owner's suite boasts bay window, coffered ceiling, dual walk-in closets & tiled bath w/separate tub/shower/dual bowl vanity. Plus, a 2nd bedroom & tiled hall bath, NEW roof, wood floors, custom moldings, zoned HVAC, humidifier/sec system/intercom & more. Neighborhood features 3 pools & close to restaurants/shopping/highways. Look no further!