RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON THE LAKE IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS AT NOONING TREE! This villa has been updated and well cared for so you can move right in. Some updates include Beautiful hardwood floors, newer carpet, paint, air conditioner, furnace, hot water heater, humidifier, slider to deck, gas range, island enlarged, microwave, disposal, kitchen sink and faucet, double ovens, sump pump, under cabinet lighting, crown moldings, bookcases, tile backsplash in kitchen, and new screens at lower level porch. The views are amazing and you can enjoy the best of both worlds with an upper deck and a shaded screened porch for the summer nights. The lower level has new carpet and was lightly lived in. It features a large family room, large bedroom and full bath. Very welcoming community and perfect Chesterfield location!
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $575,000
