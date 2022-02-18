 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $575,000

2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $575,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON THE LAKE IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS AT NOONING TREE! This villa has been updated and well cared for so you can move right in. Some updates include Beautiful hardwood floors, newer carpet, paint, air conditioner, furnace, hot water heater, humidifier, slider to deck, gas range, island enlarged, microwave, disposal, kitchen sink and faucet, double ovens, sump pump, under cabinet lighting, crown moldings, bookcases, tile backsplash in kitchen, and new screens at lower level porch. The views are amazing and you can enjoy the best of both worlds with an upper deck and a shaded screened porch for the summer nights. The lower level has new carpet and was lightly lived in. It features a large family room, large bedroom and full bath. Very welcoming community and perfect Chesterfield location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News