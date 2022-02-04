Intoxicating mix of peace and party. This contemporary Clayton condo is a perfect paradox. It offers its lucky new owners a sleepy suburban vibe courtesy of the ample green space that surrounds it yet occupies a prime central position from which to explore the myriad lifestyle offerings of Clayton’s vibrant city. Within minutes, satisfy your craving for coffee, dining, shops, entertainment and the cultural activities. Close to schools, hospitals and hwys. For rest or respite, your upmarket pad is nestled nearby the sprawling Shaw Park and features comfortable light-filled living. Stunning kitchen w/ induction cooktop, marble counters, and spacious living and dining areas, Juliet balcony and rear terrace that gaze out upon soothing green backdrops. Beautifully presented, the condo features generous rooms and faultless finishing includes classic crown moldings, masterful millwork and elegant fluted columns. There’s so much to adore, you’ll quickly see the potential of this urban oasis
2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,100,000
