2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,695,000

Your search has ended! This stunning, sophisticated, spacious condo in the highly regarded The Residence Condominiums will wow you! Professionally designed, renovated & customized with warm, high-end finishes throughout, spectacular views & lavish building amenities. Gracious spaces for entertaining, dining & living. Grand living room with marble gas fireplace, wet bar & built-in shelving. Elegant formal dining room. Custom center island kitchen with Bespoke cabinetry, Danby marble counters & professional appliances which opens to family room with granite gas fireplace. Fully outfitted butler's pantry. Custom home office. Gorgeous powder room. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bathroom, enormous walk-in closet & custom built-ins. Spacious private guest bedroom with full bath. Tall ceilings, walnut hardwood flooring, custom moldings & doors - the finishes throughout are simply impeccable. Private outdoor tiled patio. Two assigned garage parking spaces-one w/ charger for electric car.

