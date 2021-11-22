2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $174,900

Welcome to 600 S. Brentwood #10! Located next to the beautiful Davis Place neighborhood, this 2 bed/1.5 bath condo is just steps from everywhere you want to be! Natural light floods the living room from the large picture windows of this upstairs unit that overlooks Enterprise Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer bedroom carpet, and fresh paint throughout make this condo truly move-in ready. A rare find, the primary bedroom has both a half bath en suite and walk-in closet! St. Louis Closet Co. systems are installed in each closet to maximize every inch of storage space. One covered carport parking space is located behind the building, and laundry facilities are available in the building's lower level along with a large, private storage closet. Walkable to Shaw Park and downtown Clayton, this is Clayton living at its finest!