2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $269,000

Back on the market through no fault of the seller. Beautiful updated condo in a full service building with doorman, on site management, maintenance team, in ground pool, gym and many social activities. The entire condo has been updated. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept and make for a great entertaining space, including a large kitchen peninsula island and a designated bar area. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets each with their own closet organization systems already in place. This unit also has a ver large walk in laundry room that allows for plenty of additional storage space. Monthly fee includes heating, cooling, trash removal, water, sewer, snow removal, landscaping, plus all the amenities.