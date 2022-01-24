GREAT NEW PRICE!! Beautifully updated 10th floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Whitehall condo that has good light and wonderful views looking North and East. The unit is spacious, neutral and move-in ready with a fabulous totally remodeled eat-in cook's kitchen, large rooms, good flow, great closets and a washer and dryer in the unit. The Whitehall is a premier, full service building with secure parking, swimming pool, 2 assigned garage parking spaces and a lovely outside terrace and pool. The building offers two overnight guest suites, an on-premises manager and secure entry with an full-time doorman.
2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $399,000
