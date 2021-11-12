2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $579,000

Exciting and luxurious opportunity in The Claytonian! Open the door to a 25 x 19 space encompassing entry foyer, LR with gas fpl, and DR. The grand piano looks perfect here, and can be part of sale. Huge windows throughout overlook the courtyard, making for a sunny and quiet home. Gorgeous, high-quality kitchen includes rich-looking granite, display cabinets, SubZero fridge, dbl sink, pot drawers, lazy Susan, SS appliances, and 2 bay windows in the eating area. Primary suite features 2 walk-in closets plus bathroom with sink, make-up area, linen closet, and large shower with handheld shower head and built-in bench. 2nd bedroom uses bath in hall with its designer sink and vanity. Cozy den could be 3rd bedroom. Washer/dryer in laundry rm included. Building amenities include doorman and onsite manager, 2 parking spots (#50 & #33), storage unit (#34), pool, fitness center, guest suite and more. Paint, carpet and some light fixtures new in 2021. Walk to Clayton offices, shops & eateries.