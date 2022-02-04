2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $620,000

Upon entering the foyer you will enjoy the generous open spaces featured in this delightful 2 BDRM, 2BA condo. Relish the large LR featuring a gas fireplace flanked by built-in shelves and cabinets. The gracious dining area offers two closets for extra storage &le room for your entertaining needs. The spacious primary en-suite bedroom, overlooking a fountain & gardens, presents a large BA w/ 2 custom walk-in closets, a vanity w/double sinks,separate shower & tub. Prior to entering the 2nd BR/office is a walk-in closet on the right and a full bathroom on the left. Additionally, this office/BR offers a large built-in suitable for storage plus technical and business needs. Updated Dacor appliances complete the eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets and pantry,truly a chef’s delight. The Claytonian offers sophistication and convenience,walking to nearby shops and restaurants,guest suites,gym,party room,pool,BBQ&easy access to airport. Full time staff&resident manager complete this picture.