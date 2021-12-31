Oh so sophisticated and chic! Like fresh linen, this light and bright condo is a breath of fresh air that overlooks the Clayton skyline! Recent updates bring a new definition to turn-key! New Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors shine in this fabulous refined 2 bed/2 bath condo. The crisp white kitchen features deluxe 2.5 inch quartz counters, new appliances, fresh painted cabinets with new hardware. Chic new lighting in every room! Ethereal baths, remote controlled shades, custom closets, and a newly tiled private balcony provide sophisticated living space to enjoy life overlooking the Clayton skyline. The rooftop offers unparalleled views of the city to the east, west and south. Vibrant Clayton scene literally across the street with great restaurants, shopping, Shaw park and more! 8025 Maryland is the most desirable high rise building with luxurious rooftop, meeting rooms, guest suites, exercise area, pool, terraces and more. High rise living at its very best!
2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $625,000
