2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $675,000

Impressive entry and light-filled living room create your first impressions of this lovely condo. Spacious and yet a comfortable and cozy feeling throughout. Large dining room allows for big family gatherings or small dinner parties . Kitchen opens to the very inviting hearth room with built in shelves and gas fireplace. Lovely screen porch off kitchen as well. Master with with huge closets and bath with double sinks. Second bedroom with full bath. Office features numerous built ins is s perfect spot for working at home. Unit is in the back building and is an end unit. There are two assigned parking spaces and a storage unit. This is an amazing building with so many amenities including 24 hour doorman, pool, exercise room, guest suite and more. Of course an amazing Clayton location within walking distance to many restaurants, Forest Park, Washington University, library, shops and more.

