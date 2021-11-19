2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $675,000

If a sophisticated lifestyle w/access to dining, shopping & Downtown Clayton is compelling – this condo will excite you. Secure midrise w/elevator, gracious lobby & concierge service welcomes you. Upon entry, into your condo – a spacious entry opens to the LR w/tree topped views & abundant light. The DR w/pocket doors & recessed lighting provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining. A cook’s kitchen w/island, Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer, 2 Thermador ovens & abundant cabinetry makes this the heart of the home. Open design breakfast area plus access to a screened balcony is perfect for outdoor relaxation. The main bedroom-suite is a study in elegance w/2 walk-in closets & bathroom. The 2nd bedroom suite w/full bathroom & walk-in closet could also be an idyllic den or home office. Powder room, laundry room & bonus room for storage completes a beautiful lifestyle. 2 Assigned parking spots, storage locker, gym, club room & guest suite showcase a luxurious lifestyle. Garage #94/95.