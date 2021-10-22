2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $679,000

Let the sun shine in at this delightful condo in Clayton's popular Old Town that is a pleasure to tour! Occupying a prime top floor position at the rear of a secure complex it is removed from the sound of traffic and overlooks a sparkling pool & gardens. The light-filled interior showcases rich hardwood floors and a lofty vaulted ceiling w/ skylight that extends all the way from the entry into a remodeled kitchen where imposing timber beams accentuate the room’s impressive height. The entertainer’s kitchen features high end appliances-incl. Sub-Zero fridge, luxe marble counters/backsplash and a walk-in pantry. A gas fireplace and an outdoor patio with motorized awnings ensure all-season comfort. Bedrooms are peaceful & private, the main with elegant window seating and a walk-in closet. A voluptuous owner’s suite is marble-lined and features a large bathtub & ample storage. Central to Clayton & U City’s restaurants, shops and parklands, this cool condo has so much to offer.