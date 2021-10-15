2 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $875,000

Living at Maryland Walk is a lifestyle of luxury that feels like a year-round vacation! located in the heart of downtown Clayton; within an easy stroll to some of St. Louis' finest restaurants, boutiques and several parks. Protected by a 24 hour door person, security and convenience are yours in this fabulous 11th floor home. High-end appointments throughout include hardwood flooring, custom built-ins, 10' ceilings and more. The kitchen has abundant custom cabinetry, granite countertops and a full suite of stainless Viking appliances. The main living area walks out to rare 20'x16' terrace with space to cook, relax and even have a potted garden while enjoying 180 degree views over Ladue to the West and downtown to the East. The master suite features a lux bathroom clad in marble and a walk-in closet. A private guest suite and office complete the living space. First class building amenities include a pool, fitness center, additional private guest suites, a dog park and more!