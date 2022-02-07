2 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $289,900

Renovated & Gorgeous! This 1st Floor, Golf Course Facing Gem has everything you're looking for!! Step into your open concept living room w/dining room and jump for joy at all the "newness" you see around you. New gorgeous floors, fresh paint and New designer wainscot, New windows, New New New Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to your spacious master suite with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. You'll love the access to the screened in porch, overlooking the golf course, from both your Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Second bedroom is large with oversized walk in closet and hall bath will not disappoint. To finish it off, you have your own laundry room, complete with washer/dryer (as-is). Start your care free life today at Saratoga Condos in Creve Coeur! REVISED: OFFERS TO BE IN BY NOON, MONDAY THE 7TH. Response time to be Mon at 5pm.