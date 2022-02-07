Renovated & Gorgeous! This 1st Floor, Golf Course Facing Gem has everything you're looking for!! Step into your open concept living room w/dining room and jump for joy at all the "newness" you see around you. New gorgeous floors, fresh paint and New designer wainscot, New windows, New New New Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to your spacious master suite with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. You'll love the access to the screened in porch, overlooking the golf course, from both your Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Second bedroom is large with oversized walk in closet and hall bath will not disappoint. To finish it off, you have your own laundry room, complete with washer/dryer (as-is). Start your care free life today at Saratoga Condos in Creve Coeur! REVISED: OFFERS TO BE IN BY NOON, MONDAY THE 7TH. Response time to be Mon at 5pm.
2 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.