Comfort & elegance! This exquisite 2 bed/2 bath Craftsman-style ranch is nestled in the coveted Hawthorne Hills! With its open & airy rooms and seamlessly flowing floor plan, this home offers the perfect blend of modern convenience & timeless charm. The chef's kitchen boasts a large center island, stainless appliances, quartz counters, & a walk-in pantry. The living room beckons guests with its gas fireplace, shiplap accents, & built-in shelving. The owner’s suite, a true sanctuary, offers an attached bath featuring a custom-tiled walk-in shower, dual sinks & walk-through closet conveniently leading to the pass-through laundry room & drop zone; keeping things tidy & easily accessible. The full basement has an egress window and is primed for a future bath, presenting endless possibilities. Hawthorne Hills provides owners with an unparalleled lifestyle; amenities include a sparkling pool, greenspace, 5-acre lake, & scenic walking paths. Start living a life of ease and elegance!