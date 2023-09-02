You will feel right at home in Grand Oaks, an upscale, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Grand Oaks is offering an affordable 896 sq. ft., 2 bed/2 bath home! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home and learn about our promotional incentives!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,149
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hailey G. Zenk, 18, of Winfield, is accused of driving while drunk and high before crashing into a tree, killing three of her passengers.
Olive + Oak in Webster Groves said event was booked as private event, but then was promoted publicly. Management said they do not accommodate …
Catcher's mom and dad arrived this week to see him play as a Cardinal for first time Tuesday, and he delivered two homers to hoist his new tea…
It was a day game. A midweek game. School had started. But the Cardinals' crowd across Busch Stadium was noticeably sparse.
“Operation Opt-Out” gives parents “as much knowledge as possible to combat the ideological subversion that is being forced on our children.”