Back on market with MANY UPDATES! Housing you can OWN in the FOX School District in a unique manufactured home subdivision. NO LOT RENT, you OWN the dirt! Home, Garage and Land Package. Beautifully renovated with new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, new light fixtures and an all new HVAC system. All appliances are included. Deck along the back side of the home is partly covered has custom built benches. Private garage as well, garage door has a new opener. This would also make a fantastic rental for an investor!
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $115,000
