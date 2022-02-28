 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $145,000

Wow! Wonderful 2 Story, End Unit Home. Lots of Owner Upgrades throughout. Kitchen & Flooring has been completely upgraded for you. New Appliances, Stainless Dishwasher & Range/Oven, Fresh Paint & Special Chair-Railing to accent Home. Good size Living Room on the Main Floor with new Flooring and Open Staircase to the Upper Level. Main Floor also has Updated Half Bath Plus Main Floor Laundry. Home has 2 Bedroom's on the private Upper Level plus Full Bath for you. 2nd Level has utility room with Newer Furnace & Water Heater. Second Level also has Walkout to Private Patio/Deck with Fence. Located in great area with Mature Trees but built with mainly Brick this is a well built quite End Unit Condo for you. Low Condo Fee covers Streets, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Plus Water and Trash. What a Great Opportunity for you to Buy a Home while keeping maintenance/living expenses low. Please come Visit this Home, See the Upgrades & Newer Appliances/Utilities. May consider lease.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News