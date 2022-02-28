2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $145,000

Wow! Wonderful 2 Story, End Unit Home. Lots of Owner Upgrades throughout. Kitchen & Flooring has been completely upgraded for you. New Appliances, Stainless Dishwasher & Range/Oven, Fresh Paint & Special Chair-Railing to accent Home. Good size Living Room on the Main Floor with new Flooring and Open Staircase to the Upper Level. Main Floor also has Updated Half Bath Plus Main Floor Laundry. Home has 2 Bedroom's on the private Upper Level plus Full Bath for you. 2nd Level has utility room with Newer Furnace & Water Heater. Second Level also has Walkout to Private Patio/Deck with Fence. Located in great area with Mature Trees but built with mainly Brick this is a well built quite End Unit Condo for you. Low Condo Fee covers Streets, Landscaping, Snow Removal, Plus Water and Trash. What a Great Opportunity for you to Buy a Home while keeping maintenance/living expenses low. Please come Visit this Home, See the Upgrades & Newer Appliances/Utilities. May consider lease.