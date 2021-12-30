 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $29,900

Home is behind Gravois Bluff shopping center. You own the property, covered porch, wheelchair ramp, open floor plan, kitchen appliances staying, plus washer and dryer, any furniture can stay or be removed. Some fencing, shed, convenient location!

