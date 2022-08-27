Modern Farmhouse perfected in this 2 year young home! Curb appeal welcomes you home! Coach lights flank the garage door, professional landscaping, board and batten shutters accent the vinyl siding, and gooseneck front porch light. Open the craftsman style front door to bright and airy, vaulted ceiling. The family room offers a view into the breakfast room and kitchen. Every chef will appreciate quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas range, stainless steel appliances and mixed metal fixtures. The owners suite has a walk-in closet, and private full bath. Step down to your fully fenced yard and enjoy the wooded view out of the back. Upgrades throughout: plantation shutters, architectural shingle roof, two panel doors, custom shelving for basement storage. Winding Bluffs features walking trails, a stocked fish pond, dog park and walking distance to George Guffey Elementary school! Why wait to build when you can have this gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $315,000
