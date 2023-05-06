Here's your opportunity to own a Custom Home on Premium lot backing to woods in desirable Manors at Winding Bluffs. Move-in ready. Just minutes from George Guffey Elementary Perfect for Grandparents?? Neutral décor. Upgrades galore. White 6 panel doors with Satin Nickel Hardware. Open floor plan. Large kitchen 42”upgraded cabinets, solid surface counter-tops, white tile backsplash, center island breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. And did I mention the upgraded lighting! Plenty of closets and storage. Full walk-out basement with framed back wall for easy installation of additional windows.Newer 11x16 composite deck! Attached 2 car garage. Located near Gravois Bluffs shopping center, restaurants, entertainment and everything in between. Community amenities include two spring fed ponds, a sports field center and dog park.