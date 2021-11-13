2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $58,900

-
As he approaches 90, Herzog laments the state of baseball and its fundamental issues
-
KSDK's Frank Cusumano's car stolen — from Chaifetz lot
-
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
-
Feds accuse St. Louis County man of serial killings, shootings from St. Louis to Kansas City
-
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
PRE_LEASING NOW!!! Don't miss out, your new home is waiting for you in Grand Oaks! This amazing floor-plan sets tone for luxury living! Enjoy a well-maintained, professionally managed community. You'll love this 2 bed/1 bath, 784 sq. ft. home. Call today to schedule your personal showing!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!