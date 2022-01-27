 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $6,900

If you re looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Grand Oaks, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could purchase a 1984 2 bed/1 bath home with 784 sq. ft. of space in Grand Oaks. That s a deal worth investing in! Call to schedule a viewing and learn about our financing and promotional options!

