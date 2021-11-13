 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $719

PRE_LEASING NOW!!! Don't miss out, your new home is waiting for you in Grand Oaks! This amazing floor-plan sets tone for luxury living! Enjoy a well-maintained, professionally managed community. You'll love this 2 bed/1 bath, 784 sq. ft. home. Call today to schedule your personal showing!

