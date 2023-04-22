Affordable Housing you can OWN in the FOX School District in a unique manufactured home subdivision. NO LOT RENT, you OWN the dirt! Home, Garage and Land Package. Come with a vision! Pick your flooring and pick your paint and you can design the home exactly how you envision. This home is ready for your customized remodeling choices. Seller is selling as-is, all appliances are included. Deck along the back side of the home is partly covered has custom built benches. Private garage as well. This would also make a fantastic rental for an investor! I'm estimating 10K to get it rent ready.