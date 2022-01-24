Welcome home! You're going to love everything about this house the moment that you pull in the driveway. The front of the house offers all of the charm of the classic brick bungalow. The beauty continues as you walk inside to find gorgeous wood floors, traditional custom plaster crown molding and built in shelves. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high quality cabinets, custom tile backsplash and floors. The bathroom is custom everywhere from the tile design, to the light fixtures and vanity. Both bedrooms have incredible wood floors and the original door and doorknobs! This home is located in the heart of Ferguson with Robert-Superior Park, the hidden gem that is the Jeske Sculpture Park and the crown jewel January Wabash Park and Pool within a 10 minute walk. Add in the close proximity of the shopping and entertaining of Historic Downtown Ferguson and you have the perfect location. Don't miss your chance to call this fantastic house your home!!
2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $135,000
