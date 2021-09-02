 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $66,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $66,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $66,900

Charming and Unique describes this home! NEW PRICE! For singles, starters, retired AND it's more economical than renting! Eleven foot (11') high ceilings throughout and special origianl millwork at ceiing level. Kitchen has been updated recently with new flooring, counter tops, electric oven/range, built-in micro-wave, refrigerator. Bathroom is updated with newr flooring, tub, vanity. Tastefully decorated. A double Lot (60 X 214) too! There is potential for those who want to utilize an interior stairwell to attic area for possible extra rooms. Detached Garage. A convenient location close to Schnucks, Walgreens, Schools, Churches, Parks, Airport, major highways, EVERYTHING! A very desirable home for your future ....

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News