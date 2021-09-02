2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $66,900

Charming and Unique describes this home! NEW PRICE! For singles, starters, retired AND it's more economical than renting! Eleven foot (11') high ceilings throughout and special origianl millwork at ceiing level. Kitchen has been updated recently with new flooring, counter tops, electric oven/range, built-in micro-wave, refrigerator. Bathroom is updated with newr flooring, tub, vanity. Tastefully decorated. A double Lot (60 X 214) too! There is potential for those who want to utilize an interior stairwell to attic area for possible extra rooms. Detached Garage. A convenient location close to Schnucks, Walgreens, Schools, Churches, Parks, Airport, major highways, EVERYTHING! A very desirable home for your future ....