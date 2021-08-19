 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $69,900

This home needs a little TLC. Hardwood floors throughout the home also a walk-out basement. Both Lots 13-14 are being sold at this price. The property backs up to the park and is less than two miles from the elementary school . Near public transportation and less than 15 min away from downtown STL. Come check it out!

