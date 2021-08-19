2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $69,900

-
Webster Groves homeowner fatally shoots burglar, police say
-
Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are
-
Jefferson County man drowns trying to save his child in Table Rock Lake
-
Cardinal Burke, former archbishop of St. Louis, has COVID-19, is on ventilator
-
Just like with sports, Joe Buck's 'Jeopardy!' stint is riling up some viewers
This home needs a little TLC. Hardwood floors throughout the home also a walk-out basement. Both Lots 13-14 are being sold at this price. The property backs up to the park and is less than two miles from the elementary school . Near public transportation and less than 15 min away from downtown STL. Come check it out!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!