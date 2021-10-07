2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $69,900

PRICE REDUCTION...MOTIVATED SELLER! This gorgeous Ferguson home is a gem and sure to sell fast. This lovely 2 bedroom all brick bungalow features a nice sized front porch, large back yard and storage unit. The interior of this home is sure to WOW you at every corner and welcomes you with a spacious family room that features gleaming original wood floors, accent stained glass windows and faux fireplace. The main floor as includes dining space and separate family room/office space. The updated kitchen includes plenty of new custom cabinets, eye-catching backsplash, tile floors and nice appliances. Two nice sized bed rooms includes those gorgeous wood floors and large bright windows. An unfinished basement provides the buyer with plenty of storage space and possible home expansion. Home is located close to all the great amenities and shopping that Ferguson has to offer!