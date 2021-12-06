NOW AVAILABLE! No Showings until Tuesday, 12/7/21. Looking for a great starter home, investment property, or just looking to stop paying rent and get into a home of your own? This little home would be a great start! Cozy 2BD, 1 BTH bungalow in quiet Ferguson neighborhood. Sit on a nice 50X125 lot, and 840 square feet of living space. Enter the home to the living room dining room combo. Nice eat-in kitchen. Full partially finished basement. Walk out to oversized backyard with deck. Off street parking for 2-3 compact vehicles. Lots of potential here! Schedule your showing TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $78,000
