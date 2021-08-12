2 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $85,000

Welcome to your new home! Come see this very clean 2 bed one bath home with partially finished basement. Freshly renovated with really nice touches like luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful new kitchen and bathroom, tasteful colors, and even includes wainscoting in the bathroom and lower level. The lower level has a large bonus room great for a play room, man cave, entertaining, you name it! Almost 1100 square feet of total living space in this home! Excellent location within minutes from the Farmers market, beautiful January Park with water park and lake, grocery stores, and schools. Close to highways 270, 70 and 170. Tuck-under garage with automatic door makes the rainy days easy. Large clean patio in the secluded back yard, great for entertaining and relaxing. Even the systems are newer in this tastefully done home. This home is ready now to be YOUR home!