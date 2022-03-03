2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $100,000

Nestled near the heart of Olde Towne Florissant is this wonderful move-in ready home W/plenty of off street parking. This home boasts an updated kitchen and bath with insulated windows. The large living room has wood laminate floors a large bay window, coat closet & ceiling fan. Down the hall are 2 bdrms with laminate, wood flooring and ceiling fans. The updated hall bathroom has a newer vanity & a tub/shower combo, W/newer vinyl flooring. The large eat-in kitchen has wonderful cabinet space, & the perfect window over the double bowl stainless steel sink to look over the large, level backyard. The kitchen also has a dishwasher & ceiling fan & offers access to the rear yard & laundry room. The laundry room has cabinets for storage & offers access to the convenient 1-car garage. The large, level backyard is partially fenced W/a nice size patio to enjoy a good book, family barbecue and more! This is an ideal, low maintenance, move in ready home for every buyer! Hurry up and view today!