2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $115,000

This home will welcome you right in. As you pull up you will notice the charming curb appeal, beautiful brick exterior, and lovely detail such as the bay window. Inside you will be delighted with wonderful updates in the kitchen and bathroom along with classic charm, such as original hardwood floors. The living room and dining room flow together offering a nice open layout. Enjoy the lovely backyard on your new deck. The fenced backyard is a perfect place to relax and spend the weekends. This home has been well cared for and is ready to welcome a new owner. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are staying.