2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $126,500

Don't miss out on this charming brick ranch in the heart of Florissant! This home has been immaculately maintained and boasts a desirable open floor plan, updated kitchen, and stunning garden space in the large backyard. The spacious basement is perfect for extra living space or a home gym. The property also includes an oversized garage with work bench, concrete driveway (double wide in front) and covered patio in backyard perfect for enjoying your coffee in the morning. Conveniently located near main roads with dining and shopping areas. Don't let this opportunity slip by! Open House Saturday 10/23/21 from 11am to 1pm!

