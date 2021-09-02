Fresh, updated and move-in ready. This 2 bedroom main floor unit has been recently renovated/rehabbed. If it looks new it probably is. Be the first to cook in this great kitchen. Crisp white cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator too. Wood look ceramic tile. Stylish countertops and backsplash. Ample countertop and storage space. Breakfast bar. Pantry. Neutral carpet was just installed. Lights & hardware. Walls, doors and trim recently painted. Bath has received a total renovation as well. Every item in the bath is fresh, clean and ready for the new homeowner. There is a large private basement space for laundry and plenty of storage. Nice deck too. Do not wait to view this home. You will find this home in terrific condition. This low price and super low interest rates make this a great buy. Sorry the community is not FHA approved. No rentals allowed at this time. Buyers remorse offers a second chance. No fault of the seller or the home's condition.
2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $66,000
