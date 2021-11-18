2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $69,500

INVESTORS ONLY.... SECTION 8 APPROVED...…CURRENT TENANT LEASE THROUGH JULY 2022. Long term tenant. Upon entering you will notice the vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen room features a sliding glass door to the nice level fenced yard. Bedrooms are situated in the front and rear of the property and joined by a hallway that has access to the bathroom. This property is currently leased at $825/month. This would be an excellent addition to your portfolio.