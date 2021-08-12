Beautiful 2bed, 2bath townhouse in Hazelwood School District! Step into the large foyer surrounded in natural light. The large living room has stunning 10ft vaulted ceilings. Walk into the updated eat in kitchen with ceramic tile that leads to the private back patio. This well maintained townhouse also features a large master suite with walk-in closet, attached garage, in unit laundry, and a large unfinished basement that can be used for storage or transformed into another living area. Located near highway, restaurants and shopping. This unit is currently tenant occupied, with rent at $1045/month. Tenant is on month/month lease. Property to be sold as-is, seller to do no repairs, can be sold as package deal. Showings with accepted offer, do not disturb tenant. Pictures posted were taken prior to tenant move in.
2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.