2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $69,900

Beautiful 2bed, 2bath townhouse in Hazelwood School District! Step into the large foyer surrounded in natural light. The large living room has stunning 10ft vaulted ceilings. Walk into the updated eat in kitchen with ceramic tile that leads to the private back patio. This well maintained townhouse also features a large master suite with walk-in closet, attached garage, in unit laundry, and a large unfinished basement that can be used for storage or transformed into another living area. Located near highway, restaurants and shopping. This unit is currently tenant occupied, with rent at $1045/month. Tenant is on month/month lease. Property to be sold as-is, seller to do no repairs, can be sold as package deal. Showings with accepted offer, do not disturb tenant. Pictures posted were taken prior to tenant move in.