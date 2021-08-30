2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $70,000

Looking to own a home for less than that cost of renting? Then don't miss this super-clean condo in River Oaks in Florissant. Ground floor unit with two huge bedrooms, spacious living area and kitchen and large unfinished lower level awaiting your decorating ideas. Walk out of the family room through the sliding glass door to your covered patio. Two parking spaces included with the sale, one of them covered. Active community featuring a picturesque lake, tennis court and a subdivision pool. Affordable monthly HOA fee covers trash, water and sewer bills. Schedule your showing today!