2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $80,000

PRICE REDUCED! One of the few actual Villas in this condo complex. End unit with lots of privacy. Bring your decorating ideas and tool box. Just needs refreshing and TLC. Spacious floor plan. Entry foyer with parquet flooring. Living room with gas fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Eat in kitchen walks out to privacy fenced patio. Fence is brand new. 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom with 1/2 bath. The lower level has large family room, lots of storage, laundry area and over sized 2 car attached garage. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Ask me about Renovation Financing!. See Supplement for details.