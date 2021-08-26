 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $87,500

Welcome to this charming 2 bed, 1 bath in Hazelwood School District. The home is updated and has already passed an occupancy inspection. Features include: An updated kitchen, fenced yard, 1 car garage, a full walk-out basement, hardwood floors, and all new vinyl siding and updated windows. This would be a great home for a potential owner-occupant, investment property, or starter home for a first-time homebuyer! This property is being sold "as is" where is.

