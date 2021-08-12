2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $89,000

SPECIAL SALE CONTRACT! INVESTOR or DIY OPPORTUNITY FOR REHAB, FLIP OR RENTAL! NO REPAIRS, AS IS! This all brick ranch home features a fenced yard, a 2 car garage, and a quiet neighborhood in Florrisant. Owner believes hardwood floors are under first floor carpeting. Home needs many updates but offers great living spaces such as big kitchen addition, Living Room, 2 main floor bedrooms and full bath; 2 LL sleeping areas, LL full bath; LL laundry and wide screen porch. Newer architectural shingled roof and big front yard invite you to add this one to your rental inventory or turn it into your favorite cottage!