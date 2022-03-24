2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $89,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-3PM -- OR call to schedule a private showing. Located in the River Oaks Condominium community & the Hazelwood Central school district this upper level condo provides space & comfort at an affordable price. This great room floor plan is open, offers 2 good sized bedrooms w/ample closet space, 2 baths w/updates & a deck off the great room offering a scenic view of the lake & a spot to sit & relax. There is also a storage compartment off the deck. 2 Parking spaces! One covered and one uncovered. Pet friendly. Pool, tennis courts. So many great things to make home ownership easy and enjoyable. Not eligible for FHA Loans