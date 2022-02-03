 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $89,900

RENOVATED COZY VILLA AWAITS YOUR PRECENSE! THIS CUTE VILLA IS SPACIOUS OPEN AND AIRY. GREAT RM HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE DELIGHTFUL KITCHEN HAS AMPLE LIGHTING AND WILL BE A JOY TO COOK IN. GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS AWAITS YOUR FURNISHINGS. OTHER FEATURES ARE CEILING FANS, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE AND A SMALL PRIVATE BACKYARD. COME SEE SOON SO YOU CAN CLAIM AS YOURS.

