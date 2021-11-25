2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $89,900

A ranch with a pool! Wow! This 2 bed 1 bath home features a spacious living room with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace opening to the eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. Two bedrooms with deep closets share a full bath with tub/shower combo. The walk out lower level is partially finished with rec area and plenty of storage. Outside sports a level, fully fenced yard with your own inground pool! Other features newer water heater and electrical box, oversized two car garage, and tons of potential! This home is just waiting for your personal touch.