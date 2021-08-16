 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $92,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $92,000

2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $92,000

Looking for a cozy move in ready, well-maintained, 2br 1bath ranch-style house to make a home with updated kitchen & bath? Your new home has an open private backyard oasis just waiting for your bbq pit, children's play equipment, and patio furniture! Close to parks and public transportation. Seller prefers to sell sell as is. Schedule our showing right away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News