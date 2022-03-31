2 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $94,900

Welcome home to 1812 Suns Up Ct! This home features an open floor plan and large bedrooms. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining features a custom backsplash and a new refrigerator that will be staying. You will love the nicely finished basement with extra living space and plenty of storage. The washer and dryer to stay as well. The back deck and level back yard are perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and cooking out. This home is completely move in ready and waiting for you to call it home! Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Schedule your appointment today before it's gone!